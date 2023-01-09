New from Osprey – Our first collection of waterproof packs

Osprey was born out of innovation in 1974, at the seat of a single sewing machine with a head full of ideas and a desire to design and build innovative backpacks to the highest quality.

On our mission to design and build the highest performing backpacks for every adventure, we launched this season our innovative range of waterproof packs to protect your belongings, come rain or shine, land or sea.

Built with bluesign® approved recycled fabrics and with impressive IPX ratings, you can rely on our waterproof packs to keep your gear dry and protected no matter what conditions are thrown your way.

Image: Osprey

This brand-new collection consists of waterproof editions similar to our already crowd-pleasing Transporter series. Available as a duffel and as a pack.

Transporter Waterproof Duffel

Built for your grandest adventures, literally, the Transporter Waterproof Duffel was developed to offer a remarkable IPX7 rating with an easy-to-operate zip closure, offering unmatched protection access to your expedition gear.

It's rare for waterproof duffels like this to get an IPX rating, but we've put ours to the test, demonstrating fully-submersible waterproofing up to one meter of water for 30 minutes.

It's not just ultra-tough, it's sustainable too. Constructed from recycled and bluesign® approved 630D ripstop high tenacity nylon, we've double-coated the fabric with durable TPU for extreme abrasion resistance. Go ahead, throw these bags from raft to shore, truck to rock or anywhere else for that matter. They're built to last.

Transporter Waterproof Packs

Downpours don't mean anything to our Transporter Waterproof, designed to handle anything your adventure may throw your way.

Versatile, lightweight and reliable, our Transporter Waterproof Packs offer a comfortable carry and simple organisation for the day ahead and an IPX6 waterproof rating when rolled.

With these products, you can take on the outdoors, anywhere, any conditions.

Image: Osprey