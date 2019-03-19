New Instagram feature lets users buy items directly from app

Instagram has introduced a new ‘checkout’ feature that allows customers to buy items directly within the app.

The new feature, which is currently in closed beta for businesses and available to people in the US, is being trialled by more than 20 big name brands, including Adidas, Burberry, H&M, Prada and Zara.

When looking at a product in a brand’s shopping post, Instagram users can now click on a new ‘checkout on Instagram’ option on the product page and select various options such as size and color, before proceeding to payment methods, all without leaving Instagram.

Once the user has entered their name, email, billing information and shipping address the first time they check out, their information will be securely saved for later purchases. Users will also be able to keep track of shipment and delivery updates through notifications in the Instagram app.