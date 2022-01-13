Next reportedly cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff who need to self-isolate

Next has reportedly reduced the sick pay available for unvaccinated employees who need to self-isolate after being in close contact with someone with Covid.

Isolating employees who haven’t been jabbed could receive just the Statutory Sick Pay minimum of 96.35 pounds a week unless there are mitigating circumstances, Sky News reports.

But unvaccinated staff who test positive for Covid will still get full sick pay, according to the report. Currently, unvaccinated people who come into close contact with someone positive with Covid need to self-isolate for 10 days.

The same is not required for vaccinated people. Sky News quotes a Next spokesperson as saying: “It's highly emotive but we have to balance the needs of the business with those of workers and shareholders.”

It comes as the UK’s workforce is being strained by large swathes of people testing positive and needing to self-isolate as the Omicron variant continues to sweep through the population.