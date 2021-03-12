Nike and Kim Jones drop capsule collection

Nike has linked with renowned English fashion designer and creative director of Dior Homme and Fendi women’s collection Kim Jones, for a capsule collection celebrating and based off his favorite Nike shoe, the Air Max 95.

Focusing on the Max Air both as a visceral object and an aesthetic cue, the designer has created a special-edition design composed of modern technology elements.

The shoe features bold orange, yellow and red hues, highlighting a contemporary, translucent, stretch-woven material, Nexkin, made famous in recent icons such as the Zoom Fly SP and React Element 87.

A connected apparel collection honors Jones’ long-term interest in the eye-catching appeal of Max Air. With bold, brash wordmarks and a mix of neutral and neon colors, the designer stated in a press release the garments “carry an over-scaling of the logo to create something that is as energetic as the shoe itself.”

Jones has worked with Nike since 2016, infusing a string of collaborative projects with Jones’ unique perspective on craft, travel, punk fashion, and more.