Nike and Paris Saint-Germain extend partnership to 2032

Nike has extended its kit deal with football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to 2032.

The US sportswear brand will supply football kits for the club’s men and women’s teams, and will build off of last season’s first-ever Jordan-branded third kit to include additional collaborations with the Jordan brand. The official figures behind the deal have not yet been revealed.

“Nike and PSG have been partners since 1989 and we are delighted to extend one of the longest and strongest partnerships we have in sport,” Bert Hoyt, VP of Nike EMEA, said in a statement. “We look forward to serving the men and women’s teams, and collaborating with PSG on more creative projects that will highlight our shared vision to create a lasting legacy in Paris and beyond.”

Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaif, added: “This partnership represents a very important milestone for the club and reflects the dreams and aspirations we have for the future of football. This partnership demonstrates Nike’s commitment to stay with us every step of the way for many years to come.”

The 2019-20 Paris Saint-Germain home kit is available from 1 July on Nike and Paris Saint-Germain’s website.