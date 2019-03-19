Nike announces three lines of eco-friendly sneakers

With Earth Day on the horizon, Nike is taking a step towards sustainable materials. The footwear brand announced this week plans for three different lines of eco-friendly offerings.

The brand's Earth Day Pack line features products made with recycled leather scraps that would typically be sent to landfill. The sneakers in the line were designed in collaboration with artist Steve Harrington, showcasing anthropomorphic images of the Earth.

Similarly, the brand's VaporMax 2 Random uses 75 percent recycled materials, particularly excess Flyknit yarn that would normally be sent to landfill. Each shoe in this series will be one-of-a-kind due to the nature of the recycled materials.

And finally, Nike's new Plant Color Collection is inspired by alternative ways to make color. This range will feature iconic silhouettes the Air Max 95 and the Blazer Low, done with plant-based dye.

The brand shared on its website that these new lines will be released throughout summer 2019.