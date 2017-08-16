Fashionunited
Nike Cortez by A.L.C
Georgie Lillington
Los Angeles based label A.L.C has collaborated with Nike to produce their own Nike Cortez trainer.

Featured in the brand’s previous lookbooks, the classic Nike Cortez has been redesigned in three colours - black, terracotta and cream accompanied with brass lace tips, snakeskin on the heel, inspirational quotes on the foot beds and longer laces - fitting with the style of the brand’s Autumn 2017 collection.

Do it, Own it

Founder and designer at A.L.C, Andrea Lieberman said "The Cortez has always been my go-to shoe.” “I design A.L.C. clothes with a sneaker in mind, and I think people have started to style their daily outfits with sneakers in mind, too. The Cortez shares that 'never not hustling' spirit that define both the Nike Cortez and A.L.C."

The collaborative Cortez collection will first be released on August 25, exclusively available at Nike x Nordstrom boutiques and Nordstrom The Grove.

Later on August 28, the collection will become available at nike.com, Nike+ SNKRS, as well as Net-A-Porter, select Nordstrom stores and A.L.C.

Photos courtesy of Nike

