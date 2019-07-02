Nike pulls sneakers after athlete calls them racist

Nike is pulling its Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July sneakers — which feature the Betsy Ross version of the American flag — after former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick announced that he and others consider it offensive. According to the Wall Street Journal, who first reported the news, Kaepernick reportedly reached out to Nike saying that he and others felt that this flag, which features 13 stars in a circle, was reminiscent of an era linked to slavery.

These shoes, which were scheduled to be released in celebration of Fourth of July, were pulled just days before the holiday. This particular design was created by Ross in 1770, but has since been associated with the likes of white supremacy.

Kaepernick contacted Nike to say that he considers its Fourth of July Sneakers, which feature Betsy Ross’ American flag, offensive.

According to CNBC, Nike has chosen not to release these sneakers because it featured an old version of the American flag. The company has asked retailers to return the shoes after they were already shipped. However, CNBC reports that pairs of the shoes have already made it to resale sites such as StockX, available for as much as $2,500.

Kaepernick, who appeared in Nike’s 30th Anniversary campaign of “Just Do It,” has become a major figure in the sports industry after he decided not to stand for the national anthem in 2016 as a protest against racial injustice.

Image: Colin Kaepernick/Facebook