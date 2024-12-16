No Excess launches FW25 and introduces ‘COMFORT COFFEE CLUB’ at Pitti Uomo

No Excess is excited to unveil its new AW25 collection and the innovative ‘COMFORT COFFEE CLUB’ concept at the upcoming Pitti Uomo. With this launch, No Excess gives retailers the opportunity to offer their customers not just fashion, but a distinctive lifestyle experience. This concept enhances both brand identity and the overall customer experience.

The rise of non-fashion products in the fashion world

Fashion brands are increasingly adding lifestyle elements to their product ranges to create a deeper connection with their customers. Non-fashion products, such as luxury coffees and exclusive accessories, cater to the growing trend of consumers seeking a complete brand experience that aligns with their lifestyle. With the COMFORT COFFEE CLUB, No Excess is responding to this trend by offering not just fashion, but a complete experience that matches the brand's comfortable, stylish identity.

Credits: No Excess

What does the COMFORT COFFEE CLUB offer?

The COMFORT COFFEE CLUB concept goes beyond a cup of coffee in the store. This initiative includes an exclusive, carefully curated coffee blend in innovative packaging, sold directly to customers. The beans are packaged in sustainable, stylish packaging that perfectly complements the No Excess aesthetic and is ideal as a gift or for home use. In addition, the package includes a luxury “coffee on the go” mug, designed for the modern man who is always on the move, yet values quality and style.

Credits: No Excess

Credits: No Excess

Added value for retailers and customers

With the COMFORT COFFEE CLUB, retailers create a unique and welcoming environment in partnership with No Excess, where customers can relax and fully immerse themselves in the No Excess world. By offering coffee beans and luxury mugs as actual products in-store, the No Excess experience extends beyond the shop, fostering stronger brand loyalty. Customers experience No Excess as more than just fashion; the brand evolves into a complete lifestyle. This integrated brand experience not only strengthens brand identity but also provides retailers with a distinctive offering that deepens their relationship with customers.

No Excess at Pitti Uomo

No Excess invites all interested parties to explore the AW25 collection and the innovative COMFORT COFFEE CLUB concept at Pitti Uomo. The brand will be located at Stand 7 in the RONDINO hall.