No Excess Menswear FW25: Trends and insights

As we gear up for the FW25 season, the design team at No Excess is excited to share the inspiration, standout pieces, and trends shaping this collection. Here’s a glimpse of what’s ahead.

What inspired the FW25 collection?

For FW25, we’ve combined timeless craftsmanship with the modern man’s need for comfort and versatility. The collection features high-quality fabrics like textured jacquards, soft corduroys, warm wool blends, and boucle knits. These materials reflect our commitment to making stylish, versatile clothing that’s easy to wear. The collection’s color palette includes greens, off-whites, greys, burgundies, and timeless blues—creating a look that’s both classic and fresh.

FW25. Credits: No Excess

How does the collection balance bold and simple styles?

At No Excess, it’s all about balance. This season, we’ve designed eye-catching pieces like jacquard-patterned shirts and boucle tweed overshirts for men who like to stand out. At the same time, we’ve created clean, simple pieces like jersey shirts and hybrid jackets for a more understated look. The collection also includes luxurious soft knits that add comfort and sophistication to any outfit.

Comfort is key. How does FW25 deliver that?

Comfort is at the core of everything we create. For FW25, we’ve focused on relaxed but tailored fits for pants, shirts, and outerwear. Our popular Travel Pant line now includes wider fits and pairs perfectly with matching overshirts made from flexible 4-way stretch fabrics. We’ve also added new co-ord sets in corduroy and travel fabrics to make dressing effortlessly stylish.

FW25. Credits: No Excess

What are the standout pieces this season?

Some of the highlights in FW25 include:

Shirts: Comfortable options in jacquard patterns, corduroy, and jersey materials that work for layering or as standalone pieces.

Knits: Warm and soft, featuring textured yarns, patterned designs, and versatile short-sleeve styles.

Outerwear: Practical hybrid jackets for early winter and insulated midweight styles with recycled padding for colder days.

Where can we see the FW25 collection?

We’re thrilled to present FW25 at Pitti Uomo in Florence, January 14-17, at the Rondino Hall, stand 7. Highlights include:

The debut of our latest FW25 collection.

The official launch of the NXS Comfort Coffee Club.

A welcoming space where you can explore the collection and connect with our team.

You can also view the collection in our showrooms. Reach out to your sales agent to schedule an appointment.

FW25. Credits: No Excess

What’s Next?

FW25 is more than just menswear—it’s a celebration of timeless style, everyday comfort, and a no-nonsense approach to fashion. We can’t wait to share this journey with you. See you at Pitti Uomo or in one of our showrooms!