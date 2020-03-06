Nordstrom announces new human rights goals

In time for International Women's Day, Nordtrom has announced new commitments it hopes to achieve by 2025 for human rights and women's empowerment.

Nordstrom will produce 90 percent of Nordstrom Made products in factories that invest in women's empowerment and ensure 100 percent of Nordstrom Made strategic suppliers pay a living wage to their factory workers by 2024. THe company will also continue to invest in organizations that support women's empowerment to create trainings and resources within our global supply chain.

The retailer acknowledges that 2omen make up the majority of its employees, customer base and the workers in its supply chain.

"Nordstrom is committed to offering our customers a selection of products they can feel good about because they know they're made in a responsible way. That commitment starts with our own private-label brands," Jennifer Jackson Brown, president of Nordstrom Product Group, said in a statement.