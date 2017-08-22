Nordstrom partners with Hanes

- Georgie Lillington |
-
Luxury department store Nordstrom has partnered with US retailer Hanes, launching a collaboration collection of t-shirts.
Made up of nearly 40 t-shirts, the collection features designs by brands such as A.L.C, Opening Ceremony, Coca-Cola, Peanuts and artists Alessandra Olanow and Ashkahn.
The designs feature recognisable graphics such as Peanuts’ Snoopy, a photo of Michael Jackson, as well as archived Pearl Jam designs.
The collection comes as part of [email protected], a series of ongoing pop-up shops curated by Olivia Kim, Director of Creative Projects at Nordstrom.
The limited edition t-shirts are produced for men and women, available in selected stores and online until September 24.
Screenshot courtesy of Nordstrom.