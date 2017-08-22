Nordstrom partners with Hanes

Luxury department store Nordstrom has partnered with US retailer Hanes, launching a collaboration collection of t-shirts.

Made up of nearly 40 t-shirts, the collection features designs by brands such as A.L.C, Opening Ceremony, Coca-Cola, Peanuts and artists Alessandra Olanow and Ashkahn.

The designs feature recognisable graphics such as Peanuts’ Snoopy, a photo of Michael Jackson, as well as archived Pearl Jam designs.

The collection comes as part of [email protected] , a series of ongoing pop-up shops curated by Olivia Kim, Director of Creative Projects at Nordstrom.

The limited edition t-shirts are produced for men and women, available in selected stores and online until September 24.

Screenshot courtesy of Nordstrom.