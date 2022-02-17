NYC Governor announces grant programme for independent designers in partnership with IMG

As New York Fashion Week closes its doors for this season, the city’s Governor, Kathy Hochul, has announced a partnership with IMG that will see the implementation of a 500,000 dollar grant programme established to assist small, independent designers.

A total of 50,000 dollars will go towards ten selected creatives to offset the costs of their New York Fashion Week show production for the September 2022 season, with IMG managing the application process for the recipients.

The programme hopes to support the “return of the New York fashion industry post-covid-19”, as well as attract the city’s fashion talent and enable more small designers to participate in its recovery efforts.

“It is essential that we prioritise the recovery of one of New York’s most exciting and dynamic industries…”

In a release, Hochul said Fashion Week is a celebration of New York’s role as a fashion capital. She added: “As we make our comeback from the pandemic, it is essential that we prioritise the recovery of one of New York’s most exciting and dynamic industries. By partnering with New York’s best small and independent designers, we are strengthening our economy and supporting vibrant development in this crucial industry.”

In the announcement, it was further noted that the fashion, retail and creative industries, while being a “key economic engine for New York State”, were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. It added that, prior to covid-19, New York’s fashion industry employed 4.6 percent of the city’s workforce and generated around 11 million dollars in total wages.

The grant comes as one of the many methods the city has adopted in an attempt to bolster and improve its fashion industry. Earlier this week, NYC Mayor announced plans to create fashion jobs in the city, which involved the opening of a creative hub in Brooklyn that will provide training programmes for those looking to enter the fashion workforce.