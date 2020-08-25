NYFW: The Shows teams with home improvement retailer Lowe's

New York Fashion Week: The Shows has joined together with Lowe's to help bring the series of runway events into viewers' homes.

The home improvement retailer will offer customer sophisticated decor edits curated by Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano. These edits will serve as the backdrop to each designers' respective NYFW show.

The curated home decor edits will be revealed at midnight on September 8, just in time for the upcoming fashion week. These edits will include items from lighting to patio furniture, flooring and building materials and will be shoppable from Lowe's website.

"The intersection between home and style has never been more prevalent than it has this year, and partnering with some of the world's most modern and visionary leaders of fashion to demonstrate how everyone can bring fashion 'home' is very exciting to us," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's chief brand and Marketing Officer, explained in a press release.

"Our homes can be our greatest form of self-expression, in fact. We hope that seeing how these designers express themselves and bring their ultimate runway visions to life through the world of products we sell every day at Lowe's will be inspiring to people everywhere to feel they can do the same, and more easily and affordably than they might have ever imagined."

Image: Lowe's