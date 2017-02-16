NYFW: Yeezy introduces denim

Kanye West managed to keep editors waiting only briefly for his AW17 presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Giant video projects replaced his static presentation of last season, avoiding models fainting from overheating, an incident that clouded his SS17 Roosevelt Island show.

All outfits | Yeezy #season5 A post shared by Kanye West (@yeezyscloset) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:41pm PST

New this season is denim, which came in 70s bleached and faded black, in high waisted slim silhouettes, worn tucked in boots. The looks felt fresh and were sportier than the previous season. Elsewhere there were slouchy sweats and chunky outerwear, worn with wide-leg came trousers. And of course the footwear for which the brand is so coveted.

There were introductions to logo's with branded sweatshirts, t-shirts and adidas athletic gear, which despite a very crowded streetwear market will be a surefire commercial hit.

Photo credit: Instagram Yeezy AW17