It is odd to think a century ago women were less inclined to buy timepieces, rather it was more common for them to be gifted by their husbands. A new pop-up by Omega, the Swiss luxury watch and jewellery house, celebrates 100 years of its watchmaking for women, from the decorative to the functional.

From art nouveau and art deco jewellery watches to mid-century masterpieces, contemporary icons and those designed to be worn in the field, each watch design is a reminder of the time in which it was released and worn.

Some watches, like the Medicus watch from 1937, brought purpose and function. Designed for nurses, it was easy-to-use, highly readable and was Omega’s first wristwatch with a central seconds hand. Presumably to keep track of patients’ medical requirements and dosage times.

Image: Omega 'Her Time' London exhibition

A pendant watch that debuted in 1970, designed by Andrew Grima, a British watch designer, featured an emerald facetted quartz crystal curling into an 18K gold sheaf, evoking a harvest, after which it was named.

The exhibition, called Her Time, is housed in London’s formidable 4 Hamilton Place, an Edwardian townhouse with a variety of ornate rooms. The exhibition will travel across multiple time zones, including Madrid, Milan, Shanghai, Paris and St. Petersburg, where apparently sanctions are not a deterrent.

‘Her Time’ London is open until 29th March.