Onitsuka Tiger unveils Cinderella sneakers

Japanese sports and fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has unveiled a limited-edition sneaker in collaboration with the Amazon Prime movie, Cinderella.

The sneaker is a new take on the glass slipper that it states goes beyond gender and age, in line with the new modern and diverse perspective of the movie, which stars Camila Cabello as Cinderella alongside an all-star cast including Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, and Nicholas Galitzine.

The Cinderella sneakers will be limited to just 800 pairs and will be available sequentially from September at selected Onitsuka Tiger stores worldwide and online, as well as and on the official Amazon Japan website.

Onitsuka Tiger has used its P-Trainer Przm from its contemporary collection for the collaboration, with the prismatic colours, reminiscent of a glass slipper, used on the entire upper of the sneaker to create a mirror-like glossy effect.

The platform sole has been decorated with the brand’s symbolic Onitsuka Tiger Stripes, while a tiara, taking inspiration from the movie, features on the heel top. The Onitsuka Tiger logo and movie title are also on the shoe tongue label and insole.

Completing the collaboration is a special shoebox and a shopper featuring the graphic design of this model along with tiaras.

">

Image: courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

Image: courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger