Online growth boosts sales at Douglas

Europe’s beauty platform Douglas generated sales of 644 million euros in the third quarter, or a gain of 16.8 percent like-for-like. The company said, it was the first time that Douglas had boosted its quarterly sales on a like-for-like basis since the end of 2019 – the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In e-commerce, Douglas generated sales of 268 million euros, an increase of around 20 percent. The Group’s share of online sales from April to June totalled 42 percent. In Germany, the figure climbed to 69 percent.

Commenting on the third quarter trading, Tina Müller, CEO of the Douglas Group, said: “We are continuing to devote our full attention to the ongoing expansion of our e-commerce business. At the same time, we are delighted with how well our store business has bounced back since June.”

Online business boosts Q3 growth

Douglas is also focusing on a strong presence in Europe’s metropolitan regions. Stores in these major areas are being further upgraded, offering more advice, providing aesthetic and medical treatments, and offering spa-like experiences. In Düsseldorf, Douglas will be investing in two large-scale stores with special concepts and offers.

The company added that sales from store business in Europe climbed by 14.8 percent to 374 million euros on a like-for-like basis, suggesting a positive trend if the entire store network is allowed to remain open in the coming months.

In Germany, Douglas’ key core market, stores were allowed to open in June after being shut completely in April and May. Due to the continuing boom in e-commerce that fuelled an increase in sales of 18.6 percent to around 153 million euros, the overall decline in sales suffered by the company’s business in Germany totalled 3.5 percent to more than 221 million euros.

In France, ecommerce business generated a gain of 85.7 percent to 39 million euros.. This performance was complemented by continued gains in market share in France, Italy and Germany.

EBITDA for the quarter totalled 24 million euros, around 10 percent below the previous year’s level.