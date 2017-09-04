Opening Ceremony to extend NYFW showcase to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey victims

Opening Ceremony founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim are set to showcase their Fall/Winter 2017 collection in a dance performance on September 10, named “Changers” as part of New York Fashion Week.

Following this, the duo have now announced that the performance will be extended for four days and opened to the public, staged on September 11, 12, 14 and 15. Tickets will be sold for 15 dollars each, and all proceeds will be donated to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, with the aim of helping victims of the hurricane.

The performances will be held at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in New York’s East Village and will explore ‘the evolution of relationships,’ with choreography by Ryan Heffington, written and directed by previous Opening Ceremony collaborator, Spike Jonze.

Following the show on September 10, the FW17 collection will be available for pre-order.

Founded in 2002 New York, Opening Ceremony combines passions for travel, art, and fashion in a retail environment. The brand now counts two stores and a showroom in New York, and stores in LA and Tokyo.