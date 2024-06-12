‘Opening Night 2024’: CSDMM presents graduate collections, names top designers

On Thursday June 6 2024, the young designers of the Higher Centre for Fashion Design (CSDMM) at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) presented their final collections in the Spanish capital to a jury of industry professionals.

The runway show, entitled ‘Opening Night 2024’ took place at the event centre Ifema Madrid, on the outskirts of the city. The graduating students showcased 80 looks in total, created under the mentorship of the centre’s educators who are well-known names in Spain’s fashion scene.

They include designers Ana Locking, Evangelia Julia, Miguel Becer and Ernesto Naranjo. Stylist and CSDMM educator Natalia Bengochea coordinated the event.

Adriana Fernández' winning design, at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (CSDMM)´s fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of CSDMM/UPM

The professional jury selected three CSDMM designers’ collections as outstanding. Student Adriana Fernandez, who created a collection crafted from recycled materials was named CSDMM’s top designer 2024, taking home the first-place.

Adriana Fernández (first place) with her winning design, at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (CSDMM)´s fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of CSDMM/UPM

Enara Rodríguez with her collection inspired by Cristóbal Balenciaga and his appreciation for oriental fashion and its characteristic dark colours came in second, and the third-place prize went to Pablo Rodríguez, a young designer who created garments using patchwork techniques and finishings.

Enara Rodríguez (second place) with her design, at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (CSDMM)´s fashion graduation show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of CSDMM/UPM

The judging panel for Opening Night 2024 consisted of Julia González, director of Madrid trade show MOMAD, Arancha Priede, Business Director at Ifema, Ana Rodríguez, director of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWM), Nacho Aguayo, creative Director at Tendam Group, Pepa Bueno, Director at Spanish creators' association ACME, Carmen Melgar, editorial coordinator of Vogue Business Spain, and Marta Rodríguez Solanes, regional corporate and internal communications lead for Southern Europe at H&M.