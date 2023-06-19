Order season, digitalised: This is the SS24 showroom of NZA New Zealand Auckland

The order season for SS24 is in full swing - and menswear brand NZA New Zealand Auckland has opened the doors to their showrooms just recently. With the start of next year's upcoming spring/summer season, the brand introduced a new order experience in cooperation with Stitch, a startup developing digital solutions bringing “the power of people and technology together to future-proof your value chain, from design to sales”.

NZA New Zealand Auckland showrooms now feature digital showroom tables, making the process smoother and more effective for both parties involved. Nevertheless, as the brand writes, they “will always have samples in their showrooms” - leading with the possibilities of technology while staying true to the essence of retail: the garment. Thus, the Stitch system allows the salesperson to build digital assortments while navigation the physical collection in the showroom. The system integrates the brand's data, making it easier to create coherent and visually pleasing sales presentations, as well as aligning the brand story across global teams.

Credits: NZA New Zealand Auckland showroom with Stitch showroom experience. Image: NZA New Zealand Auckland, courtesy of the brand

With the decision for the Stitch showroom experience, NZA New Zealand Auckland is joining a series of top-tier brands - among them Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face and Havaianas. Herein, NZA New Zealand Auckland opted for the “Digital Workstation” layout - a set-up that is ideal for small groups or one-on-one appointments, both in person or virtually and focuses on the sell-in experience. The sizable screen is angled for optimum access and embedded into a table that is adjustable in height, completed with a pair of comfortable, adjustable chairs that take buyers through even the most extensive order rounds. Aligned with their general vision, NZA New Zealand Auckland has taken another step in implementing new technologies to create the best experiences possible - for buyers and eventually for the customers too, who profit from well curated selections in their favourite retail stores.