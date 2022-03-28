Oscars 2022 red carpet looks did not disappoint

Hollywood's brightest stars hit the Oscars red carpet in high style on a spectacular sunny day in Los Angeles, as the movie industry celebrated the year in films and the A-listers brought their fashion game to the Dolby Theatre.

Red was the standout color of the night, sequins were plentiful and the men of Tinseltown once again did not disappoint, with some daring color choices -- and "Dune" star Timothee Chalamet deciding a shirt wasn't strictly necessary. Here are some highlights from the Oscars red carpet:

Ladies in red

Ariana DeBose is the frontrunner to take home an Oscar for best supporting actress for her turn as the sassy Anita in "West Side Story" -- 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role -- and she showed up to claim it in... trousers.

DeBose rocked a Valentino fire engine red fitted camisole and wide-leg trousers for her big night, accessorized with a sweeping cape hanging from her arms, winning instant praise on the internet for the daring look.

The color was certainly a standout for the A-list: One of DeBose's fellow nominees, Kirsten Dunst, also rocked the red, in a strapless vintage Christian Lacroix dress with loads of delicate ruching.

Past Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, who stars in the best picture contender "CODA," wore a long-sleeved, high neck Monique Lhuillier crimson gown.

Blue ribbons

Much has been made of what Hollywood's A-listers could do to show support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion -- without being too over the top or preachy. The solution so far appears to be blue ribbons bearing the hashtag #WithRefugees.

The campaign, backed by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), got support from nominated songwriter Diane Warren, last year's Oscar winner for best supporting actress Youn Yuh-jung and "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jason Momoa added a pocket square in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to his all-black ensemble.

Make it glittery

If ever there is a night in one's life to sparkle, it is when one is nominated for an Oscar, and Jessica Chastain -- one of the favorites for best actress for her portrayal of a real-life televangelist in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" -- got the memo.

Chastain glistened in an ombre Gucci gown that faded from a fitted champagne and rose gold bodice to a pale purple skirt, finishing at the floor in a flouncy row of ruffles.

Singer-actress Alana Haim, who stars in "Licorice Pizza," donned a shimmering silver Louis Vuitton column gown with scalloping details.

And rapper Megan Thee Stallion -- who will join the cast of "Encanto" to perform the mega-hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno" -- definitely made it the hot girl Oscars in a shimmering strapless blue gown with a thigh-high slit and a midriff cutout.

Make it colorful

Best supporting actor nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee, clad in a powder blue Bottega Veneta suit, seemed to be enjoying his Oscars moment.

"It's chaotic in the best way," he told ABC on the red carpet.

The Australian actor was not the only one of Hollywood's men embracing pops of color on the red carpet.

Wesley Snipes was clad in head-to-toe burgundy -- shorts, to be precise -- and last year's best supporting actor Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya sported a bright green jacket with black labels. "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu wore a red tux.

And then there was Chalamet, in a sparkling black Louis Vuitton jacket and trousers... and, well, that's it. No shirt. Just a necklace.(AFP)