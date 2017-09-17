Pantone names springs colours for LFW

Colour authority Pantone has followed up its colour predictions for New York Fashion Week with 12 colours it thinks will dominate the London Fashion Week catwalk, with pink continuing to be a key trend.

“Colour’s increased influence in fashion design is being felt around the world. Designers for both the US and UK markets recognise the need to show more colour in their collections,” explains Leatrice Eiseman, executive director, Pantone Color Institute. “We broadened the direction for spring 2018 to satisfy the growing consumer appetite for flexibility of expression through colour. Unique shades for the London runway convey themes of energy, sophistication and serenity. There are multi-dimensional and grounded hues, while others exude a vibrant breath of fresh air.”

Celebrating “exploration and experimentation” the 12 colours for the spring 2018 trend forecast highlights consumer’s desire to “mix, blend and create the unexpected” says Pantone, and showcases the “unique nuances of colour expression for the London market”.

“Similar to New York Fashion Week trends, the spring 2018 colour palette for London showcases an appreciation for the complexity and distinctiveness of colour as well as the appetite for expression through colour, which is something that evolves and can be played with,” adds Eiseman. “Consumers are looking for more colour variety. This expanded palette speaks to spontaneous colour usage and embraces the lack of gender and seasonal borders we are seeing embraced within the London fashion industry.”

Pantone unveils 12 colours for spring 2018

Pink continues to be a key colour, with Pantone featuring four shades, from the romantic and affectionate ‘Rapture Rose’ described as an “artful rosey red” to the “sophisticate yet earthy” muted pink ‘Ash Rose’. As well as two shades also featured on the New York Fashion Week list the “understated” Blooming Dahlia and “soft and romantic” Pink Lavender.

Other colours unique to London includes ‘Palace Blue’ a “stirring and impressive brighter blue for the days ahead”, ‘Nile Green’ a “breezy light green” that Pantone states “brings a breath of fresh air to the palette”, while ‘Spiced Apple Brown’ adds to the palette with its “warm, wholesome and engaging flavour”.

The other shades, ‘Meadowlark’, a bold yellow, ‘Cherry Tomato’ a ‘tempestuous’ orangey red, ‘Ultra Violet’ a shade that conveys “originality and ingenuity”, ‘Almost Mauve’ a “delicate and ephemeral” colour and the “sharp and pungent” Lime Punch were all featured on the New York Fashion Week list.

The colour report also includes the four classic shades to transcend seasons, a core basic of neutrals including ‘Sailor Blue’ a bold navy, a mid-tone grey ‘Harbour Mist’, a two neutral hues ‘Warm Sand” and ‘Coconut Milk’.

Image: courtesy of Pantone