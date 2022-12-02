Pantone reveals Colour of the Year: Viva Magenta

Global colour authority Pantone has revealed its colour of the year for 2023 to be Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta, a new shade of animated red that is inclusive in nature: “Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta welcomes anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and rebellious spirit. It is a color that is audacious, full of wit and inclusive of all,” states Pantone in its announcement.

It is introduced as a colour that “vibrates with vim and vigor” and a shade that is “rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength” and comes after Very Peri in 2022, a periwinkle blue with a violet red undertone, and two colours in 2021: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, a vibrant yellow hue.

Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Viva Magenta. Image: Pantone

No doubt referring to the challenging times that are behind and also ahead of us, Pantone calls Viva Magenta a “brave and fearless” pulsating colour whose “exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative”, perfect to guide us into the New Year and on to brighter horizons.

“This year’s Colour of The Year is powerful and empowering. It is a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and a boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement,” explains Pantone the thought behind the choice.

Pantone is bringing its Colour of the Year into the digital realm. Image: Pantone

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known. Rooted in the primordial, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength,” comments Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

The colour will not only make a splash in the real world this year but also in the metaverse, or Magentaverse in this case. Together with Artechouse, creator of technology-driven experiential art, Pantone has created an immersive experience centred around the vibrant colour, which will come to life in the form of an exhibition during Art Basel in Miami Beach starting from tomorrow, 3rd December. “More than just a color, the installation presents a fully immersive experience that allows guests to feel the power of a hue scaled to fantastical proportions”, promises Pantone.