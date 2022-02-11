Pantone unveils AW22/23 colour trend report for NYFW

Colour authority Pantone has released its Fashion Colour Trend Report for autumn/winter 2022/23 for New York Fashion Week, forecasting this season’s top ten “standout colours” and five core classics that are to be expected alongside designer collections.

Colours for this season, according to Pantone Color Institute experts, reflect “hybridised lifestyles” and “contradictory yearnings” as the world looks towards a new landscape. Calming colours represent the need for nurturing and tactility, while bright hues intend to express the need for the celebration of life.

“Colours for autumn/winter 2022/2023 contrast our competing desires for calm and comfort, with energy-boosting vitality through a range of restful and restorative colours in tandem with exuberant tones,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institue, in a release.

Eiseman added: “As we move forward into an environment filled with contradiction, hues for autumn/winter 2022/2023 enable consumers to move fluidly between a range of contrasting shades, allowing them to spontaneously express who they are and how they feel on any given day.”

NYFW Colour Palette

Image: Pantone, NYFW Colour Palette

A bold range of contrasting colours come together for this ten-piece palette, with Pantone describing the collection as a reference to “co-existing desires for rest and relaxation with exuberant expression”. Orange reds and sun yellows contrast with a floral pink and a cool turquoise, to bring a refreshing range of varying shades. Much of the shades’ descriptions are described as whimsical and refreshing, in line with Pantone’s take on current lifestyle trends.

Image: Pantone, NYFW Colour Palette

Core Classics

In contrast to the bright hues and daring shades of the NYFW colour palette, Pantone’s Core Classics round-up contain softer, more neutral tones, which it describes as “seasonless hues”. The versatile and tactile shades look to express longevity and a restorative essence, each inspired by natural elements such as “autumn blonde”, a Polar night or earth tones.