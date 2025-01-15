Paris calling: Denim brand Cup of Joe at fashion fair Who’s Next

The denim brand Cup of Joe is set to make an impression at the upcoming Who’s Next fashion fair, taking place from January 18th to 20th, 2025, at the Porte de Versailles in Paris. Widely recognized as a premier event for fashion professionals, Who’s Next attracts over 45,000 visitors and more than 1,300 brands worldwide, creating a vibrant platform for showcasing trends and building industry connections. At this year’s edition, Cup of Joe will unveil its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, complemented by highlights from its Spring/Summer 2025 line. This dual focus offers buyers and agents a comprehensive look at the brand’s evolving design philosophy and seasonal innovation.

Credits: Cup of Joe

Leveraging fashion fairs for business growth Participating in Who’s Next highlights Cup of Joe’s commitment to building strong relationships with retail partners and expanding its international presence. The brand’s Never Out of Stock (NOS) strategy has been a game-changer for retailers, providing continuous availability of bestselling items. As a result, retailers can confidently meet customer demands while minimizing overproduction and out-of-stocks—a critical advantage in today's fast-paced marketplace.

Credits: Cup of Joe

Cup of Joe’s NOS range includes timeless denim essentials, such as classic Skinny Fit and Relaxed Fit jeans for men, and versatile styles like Bootcut and Loose Fit jeans for women. These staples form a reliable backbone for retail offerings, allowing partners to maintain a consistent, high-quality inventory year-round.

Denim design: Craftsmanship and creativity Visitors to Cup of Joe’s stand at Who’s Next can look forward to a showcase of the brand’s minimalist, vintage-inspired aesthetic. The FW25 collection features updated fits and washes, blending timeless appeal with modern trends. Highlights of the label’s assortment include the bestselling Lulu, Nova, and Maxine, showcasing the brand’s knack for creating versatile pieces that resonate across seasons.

Credits: Cup of Joe

Credits: Cup of Joe

Visit Cup of Joe at Who’s Next For buyers and agents eager to explore Cup of Joe’s latest collections and learn more about its offerings, the brand will be located at stand X71 during the fair. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with this forward-thinking denim label and discover how its designs can elevate your retail strategy. Buyers and agents can also obtain a free badge to attend the event, which can be accessed through the WSN platform website or by contacting shop@cojdenim.com.