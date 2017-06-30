Paris haute couture extended by extra day

The French haute couture calendar has been extended with an extra day to accommodate a busy schedule. The autumn winter 2017/18 collections will begin Sunday, July 2 and end on Thursday July 6. The last day will be dedicated to haute jewellery.

There are several debuts to the official couture calender this season, including the opening catwalk presentation by Dutch designer Ronald van der Kemp, Sunday at 10am.

Also new this season is the first collection by Peter Dundas following his departure from Roberto Cavalli. Other designers approved by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture are Azzaro, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler and AF Vandevorst. All new designers will show on the first day of the calendar.

Azzedine Alaïa will return to the Paris couture week

Azzedine Alaïa will also return to the couture schedule, his first show after six years of absence. Alaïa will show on Wednesday July 5.

This couture week will be very eventful, including the inauguration of the exhibition 'Christian Dior, couturier du rêve', in conjunction with the 70 years of the brand; The largest retrospective dedicated to fashion in the Musée Les Arts Décoratifs.

Maison Chloé will also be unveiled, the new multifunctional brand space of the Richemont group that will host the brand archive and showroom, as well as a photographic studio. The location will also be used for runway presentations. Inside, exhibitions will be organized so that the brand can be presented to the general public.

Photo credit: Alaia exhibition in Rome, source: alaia.com; Ronald van der Kemp back stage casting and atelier, source Don-Alvin Adegeest