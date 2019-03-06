Paris Fashion Week FW19-20 Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest collections from the top designers exhibiting at Fall Winter 2019-20's Paris Fashion Week.

The Trendstop catwalk team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the best designer showcases and fashion extravaganzas to hit the Paris runways. The final works of fashion giant, Karl Lagerfeld cut through the sombre mood with a dash of playful frivolity in a snow-covered landscape. Stella McCartney tackled environmental concerns with a thoughtful collection that made use of recycled materials and plant-based fabric alternatives. At Givenchy, the royal connection was on show with the modern English aristocracy providing the house's seasonal muse. Our comprehensive catwalk show coverage, dedicated reports and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present key looks from these three Paris collections. Looking to the future was a thread that ran across the shows, from saving the planet to the modernisation and merging of English heritage to the future direction of a great fashion house having lost its iconic figure head.

Chanel

Snow-capped mountains provided the backdrop for Karl Lagerfeld's grand finale at Chanel. Taking the steps of an alpine hostelry to a tinkling icicle-like soundtrack, models were resplendent in deftly tailored wide pleat trousers, organza ruffed blouses and embroidered Nordic sweaters. Tulle "snowballs" playfully adorning the model's hair completed an uplifting spectacle that honoured Lagerfeld's impact on the industry.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Chanel Fall Winter 2019-20.

Stella McCartney

Despite the very Parisian surroundings of a chandelier-lit Opera, Stella McCartney headed to Sumatra and the designer's focus on its delicate and endangered ecosystem. Backing a campaign to protect Indonesia's rainforests, McCartney showed sustainable viscose, upcycled archive fabrics sustainable embroidery and natural rubber soled boot that tied the collection to the cause.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2019-20.

Givenchy

Aristocracy bringing a new chic sensibility to the urban world was the inspiration behind Clare Waight-Keller's latest collection for Givenchy as fluid tailoring, jewelled lapels and pleating made their way down the runway. The collection also confirmed several emerging trends for the FW19/20 season with tiny bags, exaggerated shoulders and just above the ankle hemlines on display.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Givenchy Fall Winter 2019-20.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.