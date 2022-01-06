Perfect Corp expands into fashion with new AR watch try-on

Artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) tech firm, Perfect Corp. has extended its technical capabilities to now launch a virtual try-on for watches, continuing the company’s expansion into fashion.

Using its newest patent-pending AgileHand Technology, Perfect Corp.’s try-on feature allows users to view a 3D digital experience that aims to present a true-to-life virtual timepiece.

The launch is part of the tech firm’s continued growth into fashion-based solutions, specifically within the luxury accessories market. It hopes to bring immersive, personalised shopping experiences to consumers through a multitude of online platforms, including websites, smart mirrors and social media.

The technology itself utilises AI algorithms and is trained on physically based rendering (PBR), using 3D hand models to map gestures, skin tones and sizes for a completely 360-degree experience.