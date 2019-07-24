Period apparel brand Ruby Love receives 15 M in funding

The period apparel industry is on the rise. Four-year-old e-commerce company Ruby Love, which specializes in a wide range of leak-proof womenswear, announced that it received a 15-million-dollar investment from global fund The Craftory.

The Craftory supports mission-driven consumer brands; it has previously invested in brands including underwear company TomboyX and food technology business NotCo, according to its website.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the next stage of Ruby Love's growth and look forward to working with [founder] Crystal Etienne as the business continues to grow and innovate," said Olivia Cramer, deal Ccrafter at The Craftory, in a statement. "A technological breakthrough in this space was long overdue and brands like Ruby Love, led by inspiring entrepreneurs like Crystal, are essential for the development of a more open, progressive society."

Ruby Love generated 300,000 dollars in sales its first year in business, growing to over 10 million dollars by its third year. Its total product range currently includes period underwear, period kits, period swimwear, activewear, loungewear, double sided-pads and incontinence boxer briefs. Ruby Love's apparel includes leak-proof protection.

Ruby Love plans to will use The Craftory's investment to expand product development and brand-related campaigns. The Craftory will slso acquire a stake in the Ruby Love business as a result of the funding round.

"I founded the brand in hopes that period issues be consigned to history, and I am excited to continue the growth of the company with the help of the team at The Craftory," said Ruby Love's founder and CEO, Crystal Etienne. "Their support means that my vision for Ruby Love – to deliver confidence to women, whatever time of the month – can continue to be a reality."