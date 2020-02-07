Peta buys stake in Frasers Group to challenge fur policy

Animal rights organisation Peta has bought a one percent stake in Mike Ashley’s House of Fraser after the retailer began restocking items containing fur despite a “strict no-fur policy”.

It means representatives of the organisation will be able to attend the retail chain's annual meeting in September and confront Ashley about the policy.

“House of Fraser’s fur ban reversal flies in the face of what today’s kind shoppers want,” said Peta director Elisa Allen in a statement. “As a shareholder, Peta US will be able to push the department store to do what’s right for its own reputation and for animals by reinstating its policy against selling bits and pieces of their fur.”

In 2017, House of Fraser announced it had a “strict no-fur policy” after coming under fire when it was revealed it was selling items containing real fur as fake fur. In November, it was in hot water again when it began restocking fur. One such item was a 240 pound coat by luxury French brand Pyronex which used raccoon fur.

The move by Peta comes as part of a wider campaign by the organisation which sees it buy stock in a company in a bid to influence management over its use of animal products. It has previously bought shares in British luxury marketplace Farfetch and fast-fashion retailer Boohoo as part of the initiative.