Phillip Plein named new fashion partner for Hockey Club Lugano

Phillip Plein has been announced as the new gold sponsor and official fashion partner of the Hockey Club Lugano.

The two year agreement represents a collaboration that is unique in Switzerland, which includes the brand image on the players jerseys and the naming and redesign of the Ice Lounge: “Plein Sport on the Rocks.”

Most notably, this year the pre-season jersey will be designed by Philipp Plein himself.

“As a Swiss brand headquartered in Lugano, a partnership with the storied local hockey club is a natural fit on many levels," Plein said. "Not only will it boost brand recognition and awareness in the home market, but having the privilege to dress these modern-day warriors as they set off to battle is something I am both passionate about and proud to be associated with.”

Next week, the Hockey Club Lugano staff will receive their formal suit, while players will receive their gear: a jogging suit and a Plein Sport complete outfit, which will provide the technical comfort and performance necessary for daily activities, while maintaining an elegant and fashionable appearance.

“The gear designed personally by Philipp Plein and the atmosphere of the Plein Sport On the Rocks Lounge inspire us and transmit a strong desire to reach ambitious results on the ice and in all the challenges that our brands will confront together," said Alessandro Siviero, head of marketing for Hockey Club Lugano.

“We are proud to welcome an important brand like Philipp Plein to our family of sponsors," said Marco Mantegazza, sales manager of Hockey Club Lugano. "Collaborating with international partners based in our territory is stimulating and a strong source of inspiration.”

photo: courtesy of Phillip Plein