Pinterest predicts bell sleeves to be big for 2017

While other charts are looking back, Pinterest has revealed its top 100 emerging trends that it predicts will be big in 2017, including the rise of bell sleeves replacing the beloved off-the-shoulder tops seen this year.

The predictions have been identified by the Pinterest insights team who have analysed the search and save activity from the past year, and then separated into the social networks top categories spanning style and home, travel, food and drink, wellness, hobbies, hair and beauty, kids and special events.

Women’s style is the second largest category for Pinterest with more than 10 billion ideas, and research has shown that people who use Pinterest are twice as likely to follow fashion trends and they use the social network to bring those trends to life and to help them decide what to buy.

For 2017, Pinterest is predicting that women will be looking to buy items that add “flair” with pins, patches and stickers continuing to be popular as consumers look to put a personal stamp on everything from denim jackets and jeans to phones and laptops, as Pinterest research shows the trend is up 800 percent on the image-sharing platform.

Pinterest predicts top style trends of 2017

Other key women’s style trends include khaki, which has seen an 80 percent increase, while backless shoes have jumped 240 percent, and political tees that allow women to make a statement without saying a word have increased by 360 percent.

Rounding off the top ten predicted ideas includes custom denim, ‘80s style, pyjama dressing, multiple earrings, and high necklines.

With the number of men on Pinterest tripling in the last year, interest in men’s style is at an “all-time high” with more than 350 million ideas. Top of the 2017 trends is ‘health goth’, described as “somewhere in between normcore, goth and sportswear chic”, which according to Pinterest is essentially about wearing a lot of black athleisure-leaning styles that create an exaggerated profile and tribal aesthetic.

Men will also be looking to pin urban style, 'smart' clothes with technology, outdoor looks, weekend bags, statement socks, as well as over-ear headphones, grooming balm, and shorter hairstyles.

Image: screenshot from Pinterest