Playologie launches a virtual showroom for all of areas of fashion and design

Playologie is celebrating three years of existence with a challenge. The French virtual showroom, created by Sébastien de Hutten and his sister Marie Czapska – co-founders of the Playtime exhibitions which are dedicated to the world of children and mothers-to-be – is enjoying 2.0 success. The interface now aims to move to the next step by increasing its client base by the end of the year and expanding its scope of activity to men and women's fashion as well as design.

FashionUnited: How has Playologie evolved since its creation in 2014?

Sébastien de Hutten: Despite chaotic beginnings due to development and design problems, the trial and error phase is now over and we have finally launched the platform, which covers all aspects of fashion and design, with a fully operational system available in seven languages and offering unique features for this type of website. Playologie is now a remarkable platform for brands, offering both an online showroom and a working tool designed for all aspects of the sales process, whether it be order taking, invoicing or issuing delivery slips. How smoothly did brands adopt the new tool? What are the benefits of selling products through this virtual showroom? The platform adoption is a gradual process, as it takes time to change one’s long-standing habits, despite the obvious need for new working methods. The main benefit is that consumers can take all the time they need to place orders, as opposed to physical showrooms which are increasingly becoming meeting, presentation, exchange and inspiration hubs. On Playologie, orders can be placed all year round!

How many brands currently market their collections on Playologie?

130 brands are currently active on the website, but the men, women and decoration categories are still in their early stages. What are your criteria for selecting the brands offered on Playologie? Our selection criteria have been unchanged for the past 20 years! We prioritise collections with their own history and identity which we can endorse.

How many buyers use your site on a yearly basis?

1,800 buyers are currently registered, and we have identified 30,000 potential customers which we need to attract by demonstrating the benefits of a platform such as Playologie. We expect to increase our registered user base to 2,500 by the end of the year, in proportion with the growing number of brands joining us. For customers, Playologie is free, commission-free, confidential and safe… in other words, registering offers nothing but benefits!

What is the most dynamic market for Playologie?

Europe is currently our most dynamic market, but an increasing number of Asian and American consumers are actively using the platform. We aim to pursue this development through our Japanese and US subsidiaries.

How much does the subscription cost and what services are clients provided with?

The subscription price depends on how many references the brand has. Generally, a yearly subscription tends to be equivalent to renting a 4 m2 stand for 3 days in a physical showroom once a year! However, the comparison ends there as Playologie is fully complementary to these showrooms, which is why we strive to offer the most competitive subscription fee on the market!

In addition to a broad scope of features which our subscribers have unlimited access to, we are committed to maintaining active communication with users with regard to our brands, and strive on a daily basis to develop the international exposure of the platform and its members.

Do you plan to add any new features to the virtual showroom this year?

This year’s major additions are of course fashion and design. In our view, this particularly ambitious development is both relevant and necessary because the market is becoming increasingly horizontal.

Photographs: Courtesy of Playologie. Sébastien de Hutten and Marie Czapska ©Karel Baras