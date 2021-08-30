Polo Ralph Lauren celebrates return of US Open with sustainable uniform

Polo Ralph Lauren has released its US Open Campaign and Collection in line with the New York based US Open Tennis Championships.

Like previous years, the design house has produced a range of uniforms for on-court officials and ball people. Designs take into consideration the brand’s sustainability commitment, using eco-friendly materials combined with performance enhancing special features.

The items are made from yarn made from recycled plastic bottles and tennis ball cans previously collected by the fashion house at the 2020 US Open. In collaboration with sports brand Wilson, the label processed the collected plastic into high quality yarn to use for the current uniform. The move was part of Ralph Lauren’s goal to further its circular production model, with the company stating it will carry out the same process this year, again in partnership with Wilson, for future materials.

For the spectators, Polo Ralph Lauren has also released a line of off-the-court styles available to purchase online, in its stores or at the US Open itself. The graphic collection features a primary colour palette and bold colour-blocking, with designs aiming to be fresh and playful.

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Collection

It is the first time the tennis competition has been at full capacity since 2019, and the fashion label aimed to celebrate its return with an accompanying campaign. Shot at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the concept represents both people on the court and observers in the stands, aiming to highlight typical New York attitude and style. Models showcase pieces from Polo Ralph Lauren’s spring, summer and autumn 2021 collections, for both men and women.

The brand has been the official outfitter of the US Open Tennis Championships since 2005, with the label providing on-court officials and ball people with uniforms since the beginning of the partnership. Ralph Lauren has also partnered with a number of other prestigious sporting organisations including the US and Olympic and Paralympic Team, Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the PGA Championship.

In addition to the campaign and collection, Polo Ralph Lauren has implemented a number of immersive events for shoppers. Visitors to the Madison Avenue and Prince Street stores are able to watch live tennis matches from the store’s windows, while others can purchase personalised items with in-store printing. Polo shirts, water bottles, totes and more are available for customisation.

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Collection