Prada ditches big production for simpler show

When the reality series A Simple Life debuted in the early oughts, it saw two wealthy socialites uprooted from Beverly Hills to work on a farm. Stripped off any artifice, the girls had to work for their wages, learn manual labour, and live a simpler existence.

By no means can Muccia Prada be compared to the Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie television series, but the adage of simplicity runs similar to Prada's Spring Summer 20 collection which was shown on the first day of Milan Fashion Week.

A simple ribbed long sleeve polo tucked into a linen skirt, sensible loafers and neatly-parted hair defines the tone for next season, which favours substance over erroneous styling.

This was not a trend-led collection, and in Mrs Prada's own words backstage: "SS20 is all about the woman wearing the clothes. It’s about personal style, less useless stuff, but things that are meaningful to the person."

This was translated into fine-knit cardigans, done-up blouses and two-button blazers. Prada's penchant for clashing prints were shown as knitted skirts worn with high neck vests, but they were in the minority. A coat in dégradé orange with a pale blue leaf print was the brightest look on the runway. The clothes this season were spare, stripped from artifice, but with enough detailing to entice lovers of well-made fashion.

There were no gimmicks here, not even in accessories, which Prada often embellishes. If the person really is more important than the clothes, she'll be shopping at Prada next season.