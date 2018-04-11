Prada does capsule collection with Mr Porter

Everything's coming up Prada with Mr Porter. The Italian luxury label has announced they will be doing a 32-piece menswear capsule collection with eCommerce site Mr Porter. The collection is set to debut April 25.

Since Mr Porter began carrying Prada in 2016, the brand has been one of their top selling labels in both clothes and shoes.

“Prada’s DNA is, in fact, about creating products [that] are really breakthrough, [and] that might at times surprise customers, while bringing ideas and ideals to life,” said Stefano Cantino, Prada's group strategic marketing director, to WWD. “We strongly believe that this partnership with one of the major men’s wear luxury e-tailers is strategically relevant to our digital transformation in today’s changing scenario where we are making significant steps forward.”

Prada does first retailer exclusive collaboration with Mr Porter

In the spirit of vintage nostalgia, the Prada x Mr Porter capsule collection is inspired by retro looks from the fifties and eighties. “The retro themes of Fifties and Eighties men’s wear were an effortless inspiration for the campaign and content, and allowed us to easily meld the worlds of Mr Porter and Prada,” said Toby Bateman, managing director at Mr Porter, to WWD.

To that end, the collection features everything from Hawaiian prints to gingham and bowling t-shirts with the Prada logo. In case you missed it, logomania is back. Footwear also includes Derbies.

The collection marks the first time Prada has had an exclusive collaboration with a retailer. Price points for the collection range from 260 pounds to 2450 pounds.

Fashion isn't complete without social media nowadays, so a campaign was shot featuring a video that will run across Prada and Mr Porter's social media, app and e-mail channels. In honor of the event launch, Mr Porter will be hosting an event a bowling alley in Brooklyn on April 26.

While Prada had long been reluctant to go into eCommerce, it has worked out well in the brand's favor. In a 2017 survey conducted among affluent Americans with a household income of 200,000 dollars, 7.8 percent of respondents reportedly owned Prada branded apparel, accessories, and footwear. Online shopping makes the brand more accessible to those higher income customers all across the United States who might not have proximity to Prada boutiques or department stores like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.

photo: via Youtube