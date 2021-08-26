Prada requiring proof of vaccination for Italian facilities

Prada has no intention of compromising the health and safety of their employees. The company has said they will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or recovery from the virus to access their Italian facilities. The news was reported by WWD. Beginning September 6, Prada will be requiring the Green Pass (a European certification for citizens who have vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19) for employees. If employees don’t have immunization, they will be tested periodically by the company.

“In this phase of the pandemic, the Prada Group deems the vaccination campaign as decisive to overcome the health emergency and create safe workspaces and conditions,” Prada Group said in a statement. “To this end the Green Pass can be considered as a protection and a means of safety for all employees.”

Currently, the Italian government is debating what to do about the Green Pass requirements and if it will be mandatory for public and private businesses. Prada has been very COVID-19 conscious since they began reopening their facilities in April 2020. Workers were double screened, there was a staff of nurses for regular COVID-19 testing, employees were subject to temperature checks, and two face masks were distributed per day. Prada has also set up a vaccination center on its premises.