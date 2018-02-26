Prada showing Cruise collection in New York City

We are still in the midst of Milan Fashion Week, but designers are already announcing their plans for Cruise collections. Prada is the latest to announce that their Cruise 2019 collection will be shown in America's fashion capital, New York City. The collection is set to debut on May 4, but the location of the show has yet to be revealed.

Prada held their first Resort show last season in Milan. It marked the first time a show was staged at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio, the exhibition space dedicated to contemporary art and visual arts located in the shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

Last week, Louis Vuitton announced they would be holding their Cruise show on the French Riviera .

Prada is taking a page out of Valentino's book by opting to show in New York. In May of last year, Valentino showed their Resort 2018 show in New York City too.