Designers show their Pre-Fall collections between November and mid-January, making it the longest season for store buyers. It has become one of the most essential selling seasons, allowing retailers to offer new merchandise between the Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer seasons. Dropping in May/June and staying on the floor for up to six months, it usually offers more commercial looks than the major runway seasons.

Pre-Fall 2024 trend report: key colors, fabrics and prints



This is certainly the case for the Pre-Fall '24 season with many designers showing updated classic styles in subdued colors and traditional fabrics and prints. The quiet luxury and soft power themes that were so strong last year, continue to resonate side by side, with both masculine and feminine influences present.

1 Cream of the crop

After the years of chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, tailored items offer welcome structure. Designers used shades of white and cream to refresh classic styles.

Christian Dior: designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 24/look 102 Credits: Christian Dior Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 102: a white single-breasted blazer and mid-length skirt with a matching vest. A pearl choker, black socks and spectator platform pumps completed the look.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 24/ look 38 Credits: Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 38: a cream-colored mid-length sleeveless dress with a deep vee trimmed with black lace. Accessories included brown high-heeled sandals and a matching clutch.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 24/look 2 Credits: Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a sleeveless cream-colored tunic with patch pockets and a gold trim, over matching pants with a fringed tulle hemline and cream boots.

2 Latte Dressers

As reported by Fashion United, latte dressing was a favorite 2023 street style. It is also a prominent Pre-Fall 24 ready-to-wear trend, with the color palette ranging from light brown to chocolate. It is a chic alternative to black.

Max Mara, designer Ian Griffiths

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 24/look 2 Credits: Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 13: A one-shouldered long-sleeved dark brown knit top, with satin pants gathered at the ankle and a dark brown belt. Metallic gold sandals added a pop of shine.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 24/look 7 Credits: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: a cowl neck/scarf jacket in caramel over a mesh midi skirt dress in the same color. Accessories included yellow leather gloves and nude sandals.

Maria McManus

McManus Pre-Fall 24/look 3 Credits: McManus Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: a chocolate brown cardigan and shorts in the same color, with a brown belt and a pale blue knit polo. Navy shoes with a high profile completed the look.

3 Like the boys

Quiet Luxury meets non-binary dressing. The vest, as a substitute for a jacket, is a big win this season, shown with matching pants in traditional menswear fabrics.

Adeam: designer, Hanako Maeda

Adeam Pre-Fall 24/ look 8 Credits: Adeam Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a single-breasted long line vest with three tortoiseshell buttons and matching pleat-front pants in navy cotton gabardine. Tan suede sandals completed the look.

Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 24/ look 6 Credits: Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: a double chalk striped fitted vest and matching overlong full pants in cotton twill.

Daniel Del Core

Del Core Pre-Fall 24/ look 6 Credits: Del Core Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: a beige and white windowpane check vest in lightweight wool, with a strappy-back, over a cream-colored turtleneck and matching full pants. Silver accessories add a pop of shine.

4 Now you see it…

Many designers enjoyed playing with texture for Pre-Fall 24, creating looks that included sheer fabrics for dresses and skirts that exposed the legs, and then teamed with tailored jackets and sweaters.

Ganni: designer, Ditte Reffstrup

Ganni Pre-Fall 24/ look 1 Credits: Ganni Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a lacy, open-work cream-colored slip dress over a fluffy beige and cream sweater. Accessories included a cream-colored drawstring bag and brown ankle boots.

Givenchy: designer, Matthew M. Williams

Givenchy Pre-Fall 24/ look 7 Credits: Givenchy Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: a sheer black polka dot dress was shown under a fitted black double-breasted tuxedo jacket over a matching mini-skirt. Accessories included a sheer polka-dot neck scarf, a black satchel, sheer black socks and black point-toe sling-backs.

Valentino: designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli

Valentino Pre-Fall 24/ look 37 Credits: Valentino Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 37: a white scalloped lace knee-length skirt under a navy wool jacket with broad lapels and a logo fastener, over a blue striped shirt and burgundy sweater. An orange shoulder bag added a pop of color.

5 Flowery Language

Floral prints have become fully trans-seasonal. Impressionist flowers are a key Pre-Fall 24 print.

Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem Pre-Fall 24/ look 23 Credits: Erdem Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a sleeveless white satin two layered sheath dress with a blurred pink and green floral print on black. Accessories included long black leather gloves and white satin flats.

Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 24/ look 22 Credits: Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 22: a cheongsam style dress with a blurry green and pink print, accessorized by black socks and spectator high heeled slingbacks.

Lela Rose

Lela Rose Pre-Fall 24/ look 7 Credits: Lela Rose Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: a boat-neck short sleeved sheath dress with large sized pink and yellow florals on a black background.

6 Get in line

Crisp striped cotton is used for modern silhouettes, including shirts and dresses.

Adeam: designer, Hanako Maeda

Adeam Pre-Fall 24/ look 25 Credits: Adeam Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 25: a wrap-front shirt dress in blue and white stripes with pleats, accessorized by tan suede strappy sandals.

Hellessy: designer, Sylvie Millstein

Hellessy Pre-Fall 24/ look 6 Credits: Hellessy Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: a layered shirt dress in green and white ticking stripes with navy shoestring ties on the sleeves and waist. Accessories included long navy gloves and open-toed boots.

Max Mara, designer: Ian Griffiths

Max Mara Pre-Fall 24/ look 17 Credits: Max Mara Pre-Fall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 17: a red and white broad striped shirt with ruffles on the sleeves accessorized with red double strapped flats and a mini handheld beige satchel.