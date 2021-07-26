Preliminary schedule for NYFW unveiled

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) in conjunction with IMG have released the official New York Fashion Week Schedule as part of the American Collections Calendar. The shows will run from September 8 to September 12. This marks the first New York Fashion Week of predominantly physical shows after two seasons of predominantly digital presentations.

In 2019 when famed American fashion designer Tom Ford was elected chairman of the CFDA, he made it a priority to overhaul New York Fashion Week. He shortened the fashion festival to five days to align more with major European counterparts and created the American Collections calendar to encompass all American designers who show outside of official NYFW dates.

Some of the notable names on the fashion calendar include Prabal Gurung, Dundas, Moschino, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Coach, Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch, Oscar de la Renta, and Tom Ford himself who will be closing New York Fashion Week.

“New York Fashion Week is back with a diverse lineup representative of the future of American fashion,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, in a statement. “Our fashion industry has come together as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, and a collaborative spirit is paramount to the success of our creative talents. Working in tandem with IMG has enabled us to present a singular Official New York Fashion Week Schedule of shows and presentations within the American Collections Calendar.”

All in-person shows will follow New York State Health Guidelines and the CFDA will also be sending out a health, wellness, and diversity memo. New York is doing well with its vaccine rollout with 56.6 percent of people, or 11 million people, fully vaccinated already, and 22.7 million doses given in total.