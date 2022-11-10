PrettyLittleThing launches first-ever vintage collection

PrettyLittleThing (PLT), part of the Boohoo Group, which launched its resale PLT Marketplace app over the summer, have unveiled its first-ever vintage collection with Love Island star and ambassador Indiyah Polack .

The 108-piece vintage collection is available exclusively on the PLT Marketplace app and features pieces picked out by Indiyah that pays homage to her style, including classic oversized band T-shirts, authentic leather jackets in trench and bomber styles, motorcross biker jackets and reworked denim.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

The range also features pieces customised by Indiyah, including mini dresses that have been turned into playful co-ords, maxi skirts transformed into midi’s and baggy sweats turned into oversized crop tops to be worn with leather parachute-style trousers.

The reality star has also ensured that the vintage edit is suitable for everybody by selecting pieces in sizes XS – XXL, as well as a selection of menswear styles including mustard yellow reworked waistcoats, slogan sportswear, varsity jackets and cargo trousers.

Love Island’s Indiyah curates vintage collection for PLT Marketplace

Each piece in the collection was sourced at Glass Onion Vintage, the UK’s leading vintage clothing company, with Indiyah visiting their South Yorkshire warehouse to hand-pick the selection.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

Commenting on curating her vintage edit, Indiyah said in a statement: “I’ve had the best time hunting out some incredible pieces for Marketplace. The team at Glass Onion were incredible and I felt like a kid in a candy store visiting their warehouse. I couldn’t believe how huge their vintage offering was and it was so much fun going around to pull out pieces I know my fan base will love.

“This is such a different type of campaign for me, and I’ve reworked so many of the pieces in the collection to make them feel much more ‘me’. This is unlike anything PLT have ever done before so I’m excited to see the reaction.”

Image: PrettyLittleThing

Since the launch of the PLT Marketplace, the resale app has had more than 209,000 downloads, signed up 154,000 accounts, and has listed 96,000 garments. The Marketplace is part of PLT’s strategy to extend the life of garments by breathing new life into pre-loved clothing and helping to reduce waste while also encouraging its young audience to consider ‘The 3 R’s’ - re-selling, re-wearing and re-using.

PLT hopes that the resale app, which allows its community to earn “a little extra money,” will also make fashion “more diverse and inclusive,” and encourage sustainability by helping its young customer base rethink throw-away fashion.

The PrettyLittleThing x Indiyah Marketplace edit is available exclusively on the PLT Marketplace app on the PLT Boutique. Prices range from 10 to 100 pounds.

Image: PrettyLittleThing