PrettyLittleThing to host first-ever Southern Hemisphere catwalk show

British online retailer PrettyLittleThing is to host a catwalk show in Australia. The event is being billing as the “world’s first socially distanced” as well as possibly the longest at 1-kilometre long.

Taking place on November 19, the event in partnership with the South Australian Tourism Commission will take place in a remote area of South Australia against the backdrop of Lake MacDonnell, on the Eyre Peninsula.

The event will have a strong focus on diversity to highlight PrettyLittleThing’s #everyBodyinPLT ethos and will feature Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, Samantha Harris, Bambi Northwood Blyth, Samantha Rayner, Agi Akur, Jess Van Der Leahy and Tammy Hembrow who will be making her catwalk debut.

“The show will celebrate diversity and empower all women, no matter their shape, size, ethnicity, or status,” explained the brand in a statement.

The catwalk show will also be supported by an all-female entertainment line-up featuring DJ Tigerlily and local South Australian artist Tkay Maidza.

Umar Kamani, founder and chief executive of PrettyLittleThing, said: “At PrettyLittleThing, we are always looking to do something new and exciting, off the back of our last catwalk show at NYFW, when We Are Komodo showed us the beautiful pink lake in South Australia, we knew it would be the perfect place to celebrate PLT once again and produce the world’s longest catwalk.

“We will be shooting our campaign imagery in South Australia, embracing the outback, wineries and world-class beaches before bringing another stunning show to our global audience and celebrating #everyBodyinPLT.”

To mark the first Australian catwalk event for the brand, model Samantha Harris will also be revealing her very own “indigenous inspired design,” which she has worked on in collaboration with PrettyLittleThing.

The event will be live-streamed globally on PrettyLittleThing’s Instagram and YouTube page, and all clothes featured will be available for purchase on its website as the catwalk commences.

The PrettyLittleThing catwalk will start at 3pm on November 19.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing