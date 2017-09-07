Fashionunited
Preview: Ready-to-Wear Fashion Weeks SS18
Preview: Ready-to-Wear Fashion Weeks SS18

Vivian Hendriksz
As the fashion industry gears up for the international Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 season, which officially kicked off on September 6 with shows from key US designer such as Tom Ford and Donna Karen, FashionUnited looks ahead to the main shows and events set to take place over the next four weeks. But which shows and events cannot be missed?

FashionUnited gathers its personal selection of the main show highlights and events set to take place during New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Week SS18 and shares them with you in the interactive story map below. Scroll down to see our pick of Fashion Week SS18 highlights.

Photo: Tom Ford, Angela Weiss / AFP

paris fashion week london fashion week milan fashion week new york fashion week

