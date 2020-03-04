Primark opens tenth store location in United States

Primark's presence in the U.S. continues to grow. After first entering the market in 2015, the Irish clothing retailer has announced plans for its tenth store in the country, located in the American Dream mall in New Jersey.

Opening on March 19, the new Primark store will be one of the first wave of retail openings at the highly retail and entertainment center. The store also marks the company's second in New Jersey.

"The unique make-up of American Dream and its offering to customers is reflective of our own ethos to provide something for everyone, and we look forward to being part of the mall's vibrant and diverse retail offering," Primark's U.S. president Andy Stewart said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome new colleagues and customers to the store."

The new store will take up 42,200 square feet of retail space, stocking women's, men's and children's clothing, footwear and accessories, as well as beauty and homeware.