Proenza Schouler to launch second line

American fashion duo Proenza Schouler are to launch a second line called White Label this autumn.

According to trade publication WWD, the brand will launch a more casual collection in comparison to its catwalk and mainline styling but that will not be classified as a diffusion range.

Instead the collection, which will feature casual separates including denim and accessible basics, will be positioned as a sister collection.

Earlier this year Proenza Schouler hired a former buying director from Selfridges to manage the company. Judd Crane, in June, was appointed CEO to replace interim chief executive Ron Frasch. Crane's four years at Selfridges saw him overseeing the purchasing and merchandising of womenswear, leather goods and jewellery, an experience which will be key in developing the Proenza Schouler brand in the coming years.

Proenza Schouler is a New York-based womenswear and accessories brand, founded in 2002. Designer Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez met while studying fashion at Parson's Schouldof Design. After collaborating on their senior thesis, which eventually became their first collection, they titled their brand after their mothers' maiden names.

Proenza Schouler is due to release its first fragrance this year, under license with L'Oreal.

Photo credit: Proenza Schouler Paris show, source: Proenza Schouler Facebook

Photo credit: Proenza Schouler Paris show, source: Proenza Schouler Facebook