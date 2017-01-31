Proenza Schouler to show in Paris instead of New York

New York Fashion Week is looking slim this year. Just after an announcement from Rodarte stating the brand won’t be showing in the Big Apple for its upcoming season, Proenza Schouler has also decided to skip New York for its Spring/Summer 2018 collection this year.

The ready-to-wear apparel and handbag designer announced that it will show its main and pre-collections together for 2017. The collections will show twice including Paris in July along with the couture show schedule. This new move seems to follow suit of Rodarte, which also stated that it will be showing private presentations during Paris Fashion Week instead of NYFW. This means that Proenza Schouler’s newest collection will debut mid-year instead of January.

The fashion house will still show in New York on February 13 to showcase its Fall/Winter 2017 line. The move to Paris for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2018 season acts as a strategic move. The line wants to have a “more pronounced international presence,” according to WWD. Similar to other fashion designers, Proenza Schouler is taking a non-traditional approach. Instead of following along with the traditional format of fashion show calendars, the company is taking things into their own hands. “[Proenza Schouler] is pleased to announced its decision to break from the traditional ready-to-wear calendar in order to pursue a business model more aligned to the realities of commerce today,” the company said in a statement released to Business of Fashion.

Proenza Schouler is not the first of designers to opt out of NYFW’s roster. As early as fall last year, designers announced their new show formats claiming to move towards other cities or venues. Tom Ford, Rebecca Minkoff, Rachel Comey, and Tommy Hilfiger all chose the West Coast to debut their new lines spanning from Venice to The Grove. While NYFW still maintains its merit as a high-profile fashion event, it seems that fashion houses all over are finding new and exciting places to grow their brand.

Photo: Proenza Schouler