Psycho Bunny continues tennis push with Alexei Popyrin

Montreal-based premium menswear brand Psycho Bunny has announced a multi-year global partnership deal with Australian-born rising tennis player Alexei Popyrin to mark the brand’s first on-court tennis ambassador.

The move comes less than a year after Psycho Bunny became the official apparel sponsor of Tennis Canada, which featured high-profile activations at major tournaments such as the 2024 National Bank Open in Toronto and Omnium Banque National in Montreal.

With Popyrin, the Canadian brand is looking to champion tennis in “both an authentic and impactful” way, as it looks to grow its presence in the sport.

Anna Martini, chief executive of Psycho Bunny, said in a statement: "Partnering with Alexei was an easy decision for Psycho Bunny. He is driven and passionate about tennis in the same way we are passionate about our product.

"This relationship is a natural complement to our brand's positioning – The Bold Standard. He embodies the Psycho Bunny brand and will be a strong partner as we introduce our brand to new audiences."

Menswear brand Psycho Bunny taps tennis player Alexei Popyrin as ambassador Credits: Psycho Bunny

The partnership with Popyrin will see the tennis player wearing a custom-designed performance Psycho Bunny collection in competition. The collection features tailored high-tech apparel designed to reflect Popyrin’s personal style and while it will not be available commercially, the sportswear brand said it would “serve as inspiration” for its Bold Moves collection.

In addition, Popyrin will be featured in upcoming brand and seasonal product campaigns wearing the company’s high-performance tennis apparel as well as off-court lifestyle pieces.

Popyrin, added: "It's impossible to escape Psycho Bunny. Their magnetic logo and energy made it a brand I always kept my eye on.

"Wearing their high-quality fabrics on court was an eye-opener, but meeting the team really sealed the deal for me. Their passion and commitment to the sport inspired me, and after seeing their tournament takeover in Montreal, I knew I wanted to partner with them. I'm excited and humbled to be Psycho Bunny's first-ever tennis ambassador, and I can't wait to get started."