Pucci is heading to Sicily for SS26 catwalk show

Italian fashion house Pucci, owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has announced its next destination show will take place in Sicily, an island in the Mediterranean Sea, just south of the Italian peninsula.

The catwalk is scheduled for April 17 and will be a ‘see now, buy now’ showcase for the brand’s spring/summer 2026 collection called ‘L’Alba’, designed by Pucci’s artistic director Camille Miceli.

In a short statement, Miceli said: "Sicily has a magnetic energy that resonates with the Pucci spirit. The collection is an even deeper exploration of movement, colour and rhythmic silhouettes that will feel heightened by this transporting experience."

Pucci didn’t disclose the exact location on the Italian island, just that the ‘L’Alba’ collection will capture the “a blazing dawn, like a psychedelic night that blurs into morning,” featuring graphic motifs, archival prints and crafted textures.

“The collection will be instantly available to buy, turning this moment of joy into a vibrant souvenir, and a reminder that Pucci was born under the Italian sky,” added the Italian brand.

Recent shows under Miceli have been held in Florence, Rome, and Portofino.