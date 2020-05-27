Puma collaborates with Gold's Gym on activewear collection

Puma has teamed with fitness club chain Gold's Gym to create a new collection of activewear that brings together street-ready styles with performance features.

The limited-edition collection includes men's, women's and unisec pieces that integrate apparel technologies for added comfort and functionality. The seven-piece range includes hoodies, shorts, cropped tops, tank tops, woven jackets, pants, a gym bag and backpack.

The collection is priced between 40 and 80 dollars, and is available through Puma's e-commerce site.